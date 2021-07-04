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HEALING - Why and When God Heals, Part 2
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The Eternal God is our healer. So why aren't we seeing more dramatic healings, more consistently and frequently than we are? In this concluding sermon, we examine if the days of healing are over, the role of faith and obedience, physicians, spiritual vs physical healing, who causes illness and disease. We also cover: can Satan make you sick? We conclude with 3 steps the church can take to improve the likelihood of seeing more dramatic and frequent healings.
www.lightontherock.org
www.lightontherock.org
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