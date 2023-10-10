Create New Account
After a long time, now Russian helicopters en masse raid Avdeevka
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

Avdeevka battle on the most fortified Donetsk front, Russian forces began the offensive phase after a long time. Apart from artillery and tanks, combat works from several types of helicopters like Mi-28NM accompanied by Mi-8, as well as Mi-35 transport and attack helicopter storming the enemy with Izdeliye-305 missiles. The result, several destruction of positions and disruption of communications of Ukrainian troops occurred.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
mi-8avdeevkami-35mi-28nmtransport and attack helicopters

