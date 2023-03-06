Create New Account
Why You May Need Enemas When Taking Turpentine!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a day ago |

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


UK, USA & Worldwide Suppliers For Organic Coffee & Non Toxic Enemas Kits Are Linked Below:

(USA) Peak Performance High Altitude Organic Coffee - https://amzn.to/2HahUgZ

Enema Kits - https://amzn.to/391twPm

(UK) Organic 100% Natural Detox Enema Coffee - https://amzn.to/2oKrwEv

Enema Kit - https://amzn.to/3CD8as5

(Worldwide) Organic Peru, Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee - https://iherb.co/2NDpKaHp

Stainless Steel Enema Kit: http://ebay.us/xOGu1a


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM

Should You Take Turpentine With Castor Oil Or Sugar? - https://bit.ly/3qIgYG5


Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why You May Need Enemas When Taking Turpentine!


When taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) for its broad spectrum of detox and healing effects that it can and will provide a person with when taken internally safely and correctly a lot of you actually may need to be doing enemas on the days you take Turpentine.


I have created this specific video "Why You May Need Enemas When Taking Turpentine!" to educate you fully on why you may need to be doing enemas when taking Turpentine, if you do not know the reasons as to why I highly recommend you watch this video "Why You May Need Enemas When Taking Turpentine!" from start to finish!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

