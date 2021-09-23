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Best & Taylor Intel (9/22/2021): La Palma — "They're Hiding This — I Think They KNOW it's Going to Go"
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281 views • September 23, 2021
La Palma Watch, Kill Shots, 9-23, Earth Changes, China, Lockdowns, Mutants and More…
La Palma watch still at very high level, 2520 days and September, October, Where have all the people gone, millions of jobs unfilled, Georgia Guidestones and the GREAT CULLING, Earth changes abound, Land rise in Michigan, Rift in Minnesota, drought deepening, floods, stealth famine not so stealth anymore, food chain breakdowns, jab deaths increasing rapidly, UN 4th Beast rising as China makes power grabs, Babylon is fallen and is now a demonic nation, WARP SPEED LOGO demonic to its core, police state now here, more restrictions coming for the unvaxed, the new Jews to be rounded up and killed, few standing their ground… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
La Palma watch still at very high level, 2520 days and September, October, Where have all the people gone, millions of jobs unfilled, Georgia Guidestones and the GREAT CULLING, Earth changes abound, Land rise in Michigan, Rift in Minnesota, drought deepening, floods, stealth famine not so stealth anymore, food chain breakdowns, jab deaths increasing rapidly, UN 4th Beast rising as China makes power grabs, Babylon is fallen and is now a demonic nation, WARP SPEED LOGO demonic to its core, police state now here, more restrictions coming for the unvaxed, the new Jews to be rounded up and killed, few standing their ground… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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