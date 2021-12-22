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Putin Proclaims VICTORY against The New World Order on Russian National TV
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292 views • December 22, 2021
Putin Proclaims VICTORY against The New World Order on Russian National TV
I really hope this isnt a fake translation, like what happened with that pope confession video.
https://coolhotrob.tumblr.com/post/671298747256504320
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WSjnVI
I really hope this isnt a fake translation, like what happened with that pope confession video.
https://coolhotrob.tumblr.com/post/671298747256504320
https://www.roxytube.com/v/WSjnVI
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