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https://gnews.org/post/p1f3q2bce
08/27/2022 According to Spotlight on China, Chongqing and Sichuan authorities order residents to take COVID tests under multiple harsh conditions such as high temperatures, drought, power cuts and wildfire, pregnant woman and child faint while waiting in the long queues under the intense heat