Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for March 25, 2024

Quo Vadis





March 25, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Maria for March 25, 2024





Please like, share and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages to a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is Our Lady's monthly message to visionary Marija:





"Dear children!

In this time of grace, pray with me that good will prevail in you and around you.





In a special way, children, pray united with Jesus on his way of the cross.





Put in your prayers this humanity that wanders without God and without His love.





Be a prayer, be a light and witness to all those you meet, little children, that merciful God has mercy on you.





Thank you for answering my call."





Why does the Madonna appear in Medjugorje?





On June 16, 1983, Our Lady explained the reason for her presence:





“I CAME TO SAY TO THE WORLD: GOD EXISTS!

GOD IS TRUE!





ONLY IN GOD IS THE HAPPINESS AND FULLNESS OF LIFE!".





These are words that many Catholics have forgotten.





If an honest person recognizes the moral disaster and the sinfulness of humanity, he also recognizes that in Mejuhgoria it can only be Our Lady who summons all the sinners and wants to bring them back to Jesus.





Our Lady has come to tell us what the will of her Son is.





Thus, in the parish of Medjugorje she began to speak in 1981, awakening the Faith paralyzed in millions of Christians, especially Priests; starting and founding a very strong spiritual movement in the world; arousing in many parishes an energetic and effective spiritual rebirth; indicating that only in Jesus Christ there is salvation and that we must return to Him, seek Him.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EVGQyX4kUM