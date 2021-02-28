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Ritual Satanic Abuse Report (1989)
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101 views • February 28, 2021
This is from part of an infamous discussion, of crimes of a most horrendous nature, as was aired on a TV show hosted by Oprah Winfrey. Unfortunately, the world hasn't yet confronted the issue of Satanic Ritual Abuse, so it's no surprise that it's a growing phenomena. If society can't even acknowledge obvious deceptions, like what happened on 9/11, we can hardly expect to counter occult systems of evil.
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