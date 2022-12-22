Inflation via OmniBus Should Drive Freedom Lovers to Bitcoin Lane

The omnibus spending bill passed by the Senate is a catastrophic inflationary pressure, $1.7 trillion added to the deficit in printed out of thin air at behest of no doubt special interest. Over 4000 pages dropped in the middle of the night which no individual could have possibly read. This probably get spending, should send freedom lovers to investigate the value of bitcoin and the fact that it is a scarce commodity.#bitcoin #omnibuslaw #omnibus #inflation





