A New Media Low: Spitting on the Graves of 9/11 Victims to Sensationalize Jan 6 Ahead of Midterms

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Media Malfeasance for the 3rd week of October.
Featuring:
-CDC Advisory Board vote -Enlisting "experts" to tow the narrative
-Media ignore Biden Lies -MSNBC discredited contributors
-No shame in the hiding Hunter game
-Another former news anchor holding the media accountable
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