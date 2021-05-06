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Mirror: Bill Gates Foundation calls for CIA US Military to silence anti vaxxers
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60 views • May 06, 2021
Alex Jones shares that there is talk about blocking the sun, sterilization, autoimmune response to our own protein. He wants people to stop submitting to the fraud that's going on. He gives examples of assaults on people not wearing a mask. He shares news reports as to what should be required of people are not getting vaccinated
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