INSURRECTION What Really Happened On January 6th TRUMP Rally. by Weekend Warrior

(VIEW IN FULL SCREEN) INSURRECTOIN AT THE CAPITAL.(Not For Monetezation) by Youtuber "Weekend Warrior" . PLEASE READ TO THE BOTTOM FOR MY THEORY. Go to Weekend Warrior channel and give him a thumbs up and some love. Check out all of his videos for major RED PILLING. Its his 4th channel banned.

Antifa people identified in the Capital, One a military undercover, Is Ashlie Babbit really alive?... FF False Flag.

In order for Trump to evoke the Insurrection Act he must make first a public proclaimation to have all insurrgents dispearse. He said this in his deleted tweet to "Go Home, Be Peaceful".... He never told patriots to "Go home. Be peaceful". He never directly addressed them. Could Trump have addressed the Congress, ie. Pence, Pelosi and all congressmen and senators to dispearse because THEY Themselves are the Insurgents???... They were violating our Constitutional Rights by certifying an illegal election. THey did dispearse into their pedo kid train in the underground tunnel and then they came back later that night. THE REAL INSURGENTS did dispearse just as TRUMP asked them to. Now Trump has the green light to activate the military to make the mass arrests of the Insurgents in our government. Police officers let the public into the building they broke no laws of entering a building that THE PEOPLE own. MAKE SURE TO LISTEN TO MIKE ADAMS SITUATION ROOM podcasts daily here on Brighteon and NaturalNews.com daily.