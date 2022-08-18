Outdoor Comfort - Tip 2 - Ground Cover | Natural and Synthetic Fabrics Comparison

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I show you how a stay in the outdoors can be made all the more comfortable using a well-placed cushioning via a pelt. In addition, I delineate the basic advantages and disadvantages of synthetic and natural materials.
Some evidence towards the flow of energy through natural materials - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4378297/