Elon Musk’s Neuralink Implants First Brain Chip in Humans; Personality-Altering Mind-Control Is Next
The Neuralink company has announced that they have implanted its first-ever brain microchip in a human patient.

STEVE'S TAKE: This is ungodly and evil. #MindControl #StopTranshumanism

1. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Has Implanted Its First Brain Microchip In Human Patient - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/elon-musks-neuralink-has-implanted-its-first-brain-microchip-in-human-patient/

2. Here We Go!!! We Are Racing Towards The Mark Of The Beast!!! - https://youtu.be/tCoV_t2vwWE?feature=shared

Source ➡️ Neuralink’s Personality-Altering-Tech Implants First Brain Chip In Humans…What Could Go Wrong??? - https://rumble.com/v4adhbc-neuralinks-personality-altering-tech-implants-first-brain-chip-in-humanswha.html

