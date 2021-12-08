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Proof That No Children Are Dying Of Omicron Variant in South Africa!
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40 views • December 08, 2021
The media is saying children 5 and under are filling up hospitals with OMICRON in South Africa! They are lying. Western civilization has lost its damn mind if they are still listening to main stream puppet media outlets. They lie about Africa to scare the dumb asses in the west. Stop watching MSN we are the media now. Investigate for yourself. MSM want you afraid or DEAD! Or both!
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