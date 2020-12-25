© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 62 Small Business Owner Fights Back
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • December 25, 2020
i-a-man-Dan
Interview originally with Amina Motala during my 1 week YT detention lol
AminaMotala.com
Amina Motala Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsy...
This is Tim... a small business owner who has been trespassed upon by ignorant and corrupt people working for a service corporation called BURLINGTON [City of Burlington ...Ontario]. Two morons show up and act like they have jurisdiction over their fellow man... and all of it base on the lie sweeping around our world.
Interview originally with Amina Motala during my 1 week YT detention lol
AminaMotala.com
Amina Motala Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsy...
This is Tim... a small business owner who has been trespassed upon by ignorant and corrupt people working for a service corporation called BURLINGTON [City of Burlington ...Ontario]. Two morons show up and act like they have jurisdiction over their fellow man... and all of it base on the lie sweeping around our world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.