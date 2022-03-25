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Mariupol Refugee: They Abandoned Us and Used Our Children as Human Shields
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140 views • March 25, 2022
A woman in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has been sharing her harrowing experiences of the ongoing conflict.
The woman, whose name is unknown, shared her story on Tuesday, recounting how the city’s mayor fled and left the people with nothing, leading to the city going without food, water, and electricity for a month. She also talks about being fed and safely evacuated by Russian troops, while Ukrainian soldiers expressed their intention to use civilians as ‘human meat’ shields.
"That’s how it was," she concludes. "Let the whole world see how low Ukraine can go."
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/mariupol-refugee-they-abandoned-us-and-used-our-children-as-human-shields/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
The woman, whose name is unknown, shared her story on Tuesday, recounting how the city’s mayor fled and left the people with nothing, leading to the city going without food, water, and electricity for a month. She also talks about being fed and safely evacuated by Russian troops, while Ukrainian soldiers expressed their intention to use civilians as ‘human meat’ shields.
"That’s how it was," she concludes. "Let the whole world see how low Ukraine can go."
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/war/mariupol-refugee-they-abandoned-us-and-used-our-children-as-human-shields/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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