Phil Murphy Declined To Comment on His Hidden Vaccine Mandate Agenda After Being Elected

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10/29/2021 Phil Murphy made no comment about the tape recording of his staff saying he’s going to institute vaccine mandates after he’s elected. Instead, he accused the reporter of criminal harassment for asking his questions and tried to keep him away.