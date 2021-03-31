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Ep 131 Are there any common law solutions to tyranny? - with Guy Euden
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41 views • March 31, 2021
In this Episode of Living outside the Matrix, Nigel Howitt of www.lawfulrebel.com and Guy Euden discuss the context we are in, and whether or not there are any legal or lawful solutions to the dismantling of our freedom in the western world. Guy is part of an active research group and perfected many of the commercial techniques used to assert ones financial sovereignty during the freeman movement around 2009.
Here is a link to the Protocols of SIon - https://vault.fbi.gov/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion-part-01-of-01/view?fbclid=IwAR2QC2ZlmBc-7SfvrJ2jO9jxMcKfNGTMbgnoY9ITnJF-j7Noms5xQfiVO6s
To find out more about how to discern truth from propaganda and how to take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up to the Lawful Rebel Newsletter go here https://lawfulrebel.com
Resources recommended by Guy are below
The fall of the cabal - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNS1mw1jmjpt/
Website: A Warrior Calls - https://awarriorcalls.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these other platforms:
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbhNffwvqIMj-_r7g0pA1Vg
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@LawfulRebel:9
Here is a link to the Protocols of SIon - https://vault.fbi.gov/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion/protocols-of-learned-elders-of-zion-part-01-of-01/view?fbclid=IwAR2QC2ZlmBc-7SfvrJ2jO9jxMcKfNGTMbgnoY9ITnJF-j7Noms5xQfiVO6s
To find out more about how to discern truth from propaganda and how to take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up to the Lawful Rebel Newsletter go here https://lawfulrebel.com
Resources recommended by Guy are below
The fall of the cabal - https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNS1mw1jmjpt/
Website: A Warrior Calls - https://awarriorcalls.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these other platforms:
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbhNffwvqIMj-_r7g0pA1Vg
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@LawfulRebel:9
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