Google Subverts America + Meritocracy with its Woke Socialist Algorithms
Published 15 hours ago

Google and YouTube go out of their way to hide comments that are critical of the left and Socialism. It is a demonstration, like Project Gemini, of their wokeNess, that has invaded this once prestigious company. 

#google #youtubecomments #woke 

youtubecommunismgooglesocialismwokeinfluenceyoutube commentsevil peoplesubversion of americachanging mindswoke aigoogle geminicalm in moderationcriticize socialism

