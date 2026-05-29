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MOM DEMANDS VACCINE INSERT FOR HER 10-YEAR OLD ⚕ CLINIC REFUSES AND DISCHARGES HER FOR REFUSING
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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Mom Demands Vaccine Insert for Her 10-Year-Old... Clinic Refuses & Admits She's 'Discharged' for Saying No.


Listen up, America. This is raw, unfiltered tyranny in a medical office. A protective mama bear is looking that front desk straight in the eye, asking the most basic question any parent should: "You're telling me it's safe for my daughter, but I can't see what's actually in it?"


And what does she get? Runaround. "Call this 800 number." "Go to the CDC website." "We can't give you the insert that comes in the box." "You're discharged from the practice anyway."


They won't hand over the damn paper that lists ingredients, risks, and contraindications, the very thing that comes WITH the shot, but they'll pressure you to roll up your kid's sleeve. That's not healthcare, that's a cult. That's "trust us, bro" while they hide behind bureaucracy and HIPAA excuses that don't even apply.


We don't bow to white coat priests who treat informed consent like a dirty word. Parents have a God-given right to know exactly what they're injecting into their children. Full stop. No ingredients list? No jab.


The system isn't broken, it's working exactly as designed to keep you compliant and in the dark.


Protect your kids. Question everything. And never let them shame you for demanding transparency.


https://justtheinserts.com/


Source: https://x.com/AmericaPapaBear/status/2060057055730500082


Thumbnail: https://x.com/FunctionalHN/status/2060237361477517818

Keywords
protect your childrensmart momvaccine insert requestdeflections and dealsdischarged from service
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy