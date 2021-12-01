California Cannabis Retail with Margot Micallef CEO of Gaby Inc

GABY Founder, President and CEO Margot Micallef of vertically integrated cannabis company GABY Inc. has ambitious growth plans for the California market.GABY is a California-focused retailer with its own proprietary brands in the market. GABY has relationships with over 200 retailers in the mainstream sales channel, and over 200 in the licensed channel, bridging the gap between the licensed dispensary and mainstream markets. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, GABY owns a significant majority of its supply channels including manufacturing, distribution, and retail. GABY is an employee-owned company, with 100% of full-time employees owning shares in the Company. GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF".Ms. Micallef is also the President of Oliver Capital Partners, a company she founded in 2003 to invest in private companies looking for expansion capital or an outright sale. Since its inception, Oliver Capital Partners has directly and indirectly invested in a number of diverse businesses including: broadcasting, publishing, food manufacturing and real estate and manages or has managed the franchise development rights for a number of well known quick service restaurant brands.Guest:Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO of Gaby Inc.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 834 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.