© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Pablo Campra on DNA crystals in COVID vaccines
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • February 07, 2022
Taken from Telegram. | Dr. Pablo Campra on DNA crystals in COVID vaccines
In his presentation for the COMUSAV, Dr. Campra talked about the findings of DNA crystals in COVID vaccines.
These crystals are related to the microtechnology that makes the appearance of MAC addresses possible.
For more information and the study in PDF:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/DNA-crystals.html
In his presentation for the COMUSAV, Dr. Campra talked about the findings of DNA crystals in COVID vaccines.
These crystals are related to the microtechnology that makes the appearance of MAC addresses possible.
For more information and the study in PDF:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/DNA-crystals.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.