Miles Guo Compares Shinzo Abe and CCP's Executives, Hopes to Warn the Fooled People

https://gnews.org/post/prvc536c

On July 8, Miles shared his views in a Gettr video. In responding to the cheers in Communist China triggered by Mr. Abe’s assassination, Miles hoped that those who cheered would think seriously about why Mr. Abe was killed in Japan.

Miles pointed out that in Japan, no matter how high a person’s official position is, as long as a person retires, he or she will not enjoy any privileges. There will be no bodyguards, no secretaries, or even chauffeurs. The reason is that they are not afraid of their own citizens, and are not worried that they will be harmed by the people. Moreover, they all understand that the government and political parties do not create wealth, so they can no longer let their citizens provide for them without compensation after retirement