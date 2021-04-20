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Leslie Duncan County Commissioner Lays Out True Conservative Values
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10 views • April 20, 2021
Kootenai County, Idaho, County Commissioner Leslie Duncan talks about Conservatism! What should someone negotiate on, and what should someone hold fast on? Leslie answered..."Values!" See where she takes this understanding and what she had to say about the importance of Counties, and local governments. Be active in local governments! Enjoy Leslie Duncan.
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Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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