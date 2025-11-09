Nicolas Maduro embraces Vietnamese military tactics to prep Venezuela defense - Venezuela's jungle

Nicolas Maduro embraces Vietnamese military genius to prep Venezuela defense

👉 Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro reveals that he is studying the tactics of the “great victorious resistance” of the Vietnamese people against American aggression

🗣 Ho Chi Minh Thought on the Military, a book by the Institute of Military History, lays out how to best develop “the entire comprehensive defensive line,” says Maduro, to ensure that “no one can touch our country”