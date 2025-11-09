Nicolas Maduro embraces Vietnamese military tactics to prep Venezuela defense - Venezuela's jungle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicolas Maduro embraces Vietnamese military genius to prep Venezuela defense
👉 Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro reveals that he is studying the tactics of the “great victorious resistance” of the Vietnamese people against American aggression
🗣 Ho Chi Minh Thought on the Military, a book by the Institute of Military History, lays out how to best develop “the entire comprehensive defensive line,” says Maduro, to ensure that “no one can touch our country”