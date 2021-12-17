© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Demon Possessed Soul Trap Admissions that vaccines are Black Magic / Beast Tech
Follow
3
Share
Report
1213 views • December 17, 2021
A bit disturbing but appears the great counterfeit Lucifer wants to steal souls before you can come to Christ according to his legion. If you survive the clot shot, you'll be tied to the technocracy beast system with the internet of things, vaccine passport (track you / be your control wallet, etc.) Genetically Modified humans will be remaining that is right out of Daniel and the fourth beast rising. Don't comply. My opinion, this is a primer that will ultimately set you up to worship the anti christ / image and be tied to the hive mind.
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
TWO Demon Possessed Soul Trap Admissions that vaccines are Black Magic
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
TWO Demon Possessed Soul Trap Admissions that vaccines are Black Magic
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.