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LEGroup™ Current Lawsuits Full Update [BCB Trust Chapter 60]
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10 views • June 26, 2021
Updates on our current lawsuits:
EXPORTS LAWSUITS
File Defendant Product Net Amount Start Date Country
L600-15 Vencato Rice $213,132.60 April 2016 Brazil/Marshall Islands
L810-18 Almeida Slate $156,785.46 August 2018 Brazil
L789-18 Lint Rice $19,156.77 November 2018 Sint Marteen
L905-19 Williams Cheese $414,162.61 November 2018 USA
L906-19 Limnithithum Tuna $410,400.00 November 2018 Thailand
L907-19 Limphaisansakul Rice $151,008.00 November 2018 Thailand
L994-20 Fidelari Pasta $160.00 November 2020 Italy
L1000-21 D'Alessio Cheese $120.00 March 2021 Italy
L1001-21 MoneyMatic Finance $160.00 May 2021 UK
$1,365,085.44
ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA LAWSUIT
File Defendant Product Net Amount Start Date Country
L975-19 Zuckekrberg/Saverin Contents $1,100,000.00 October 2019 Ireland
L1002-21 Zuckekrberg/Saverin Labour $50,155.39 April 2008 BR, US, IT, IE, AR
$1,150,155.39
INTEREST RATES LAWSUIT
File Defendant Product Net Amount Start Date Country
L975-19 Desumvilla Banking $27,000.00 October 2019 Argentina
$27,000.00
Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions talks again about his case. Now inspired by the recent article of the Huffpost called THE GOLDEN AGE OF WHITE COLLAR CRIME, where Michael Hobbs writes about how easy it is to commit white collar crimes nowadays and how it is hard to make justice as even the FBI or the CIA are lacking resources to operate.
Read the full article by Michael Hobbes here:
https://www.huffpost.com/highline/article/white-collar-crime/
Bring Civilisation Back TRUST by LEGroup
LEGroup is established enterprise with three locations: Florida, United States, Ireland, European Union, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. In 12 years of history, the company has generated over 200 million dollars on businesses in the United States and other countries, such as Libya, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Sint Marteen, Vietnam, Togo, Kenya, Italy, and the UAE.
This global experience combined with additional 15 years of the companies’ owner and founder Mr. Augustin T. O’Brien Caceres, LEGroup has experienced and witnessed all the dramatic changes that happened during the last decade of the 1000′ millennium and these first two decades of the years 2000, living this time in history called by experts in human sciences as a new Dark Age.
And why is he saying this? It is not because he is watching the news and reading books about it, it is because Augustin has lived in his own skin the problems of being a survivor of the past good times of civilization that have been abruptly damaged and turned into this globalized world we live that still has this façade of old times but do not exist in reality.
The case he explains in this video is when all these evil energies of globalization looted his company in 2018 for a period of 3 months until the landlords that own the production facilities of his products in the countries above attacked his company and robbed all his income through disgusting methods of slandering, defamation, fraud, and money laundering.
The cases, fully reported to: Polices, embassies, attorneys, everybody is aware and serviced with copies of all the reports and documents, and videos did the defendants pay or have been prosecuted? NOT YET.
In the particular case of the Looting that LEGroup has been suffering since 2018, the estimations of amounts embezzled and defrauded by the defendants are:
Rice Thailand: Valai Limphaisansakul: Contracts 2,265,120$ per year L907-19
Tuna Thailand: Yuchana Limnithithum: Contracts 6,156,000$ per year L906-19
Slate Brazil: Alexandre Almeida: Contracts 1,500,000$ per year L818-18
Cheese Wisconsin/Texas: Mike Burg / Jamey Williams: Contract L905-18 3,387,186$ per period.
Write us for further details at [email protected] such as copies of police reports, seven day demand letters, photographs, e-mails and you are welcome to join us.
AugusTV! BCB Trust LEGroup Foods Americain Allfalah Royal Grain American Milk and Maresole Tuna are registered under masterbrand LEGroup™ registered under TM # 4,648,676
__________________________________________________
LEGroup Industries, LLC – Americas
3400 Mac Intosh Road Unit E15
Foreign Trade Zone at Port Everglades, Holywood 33316
Florida, United States of America
www.LEGroupIndustries.net
Phone: +1(646)519-0070
__________________________________________________
LEGroup Operations Limited – Europe
Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park
Dubh Linn 17, Poblacht na h’Eireann
Republic of Ireland, European Union
LEGroupIndustries.simplesite.com/
Phone: +353(01) 894-1400
Fax: +353(01) 894-1401
__________________________________________________
LEGroup Operations UK Limited – United Kingdom
Arthur Street, Belfast City Centre, BT1 4GA
Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Fax: +44(0) 770 339-1458
Don’t miss the last videos of AugusTV!
You can place your contribution for the BCB Trust here:
https://paypal.me/getYourQuoteNow
EXPORTS LAWSUITS
File Defendant Product Net Amount Start Date Country
L600-15 Vencato Rice $213,132.60 April 2016 Brazil/Marshall Islands
L810-18 Almeida Slate $156,785.46 August 2018 Brazil
L789-18 Lint Rice $19,156.77 November 2018 Sint Marteen
L905-19 Williams Cheese $414,162.61 November 2018 USA
L906-19 Limnithithum Tuna $410,400.00 November 2018 Thailand
L907-19 Limphaisansakul Rice $151,008.00 November 2018 Thailand
L994-20 Fidelari Pasta $160.00 November 2020 Italy
L1000-21 D'Alessio Cheese $120.00 March 2021 Italy
L1001-21 MoneyMatic Finance $160.00 May 2021 UK
$1,365,085.44
ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA LAWSUIT
File Defendant Product Net Amount Start Date Country
L975-19 Zuckekrberg/Saverin Contents $1,100,000.00 October 2019 Ireland
L1002-21 Zuckekrberg/Saverin Labour $50,155.39 April 2008 BR, US, IT, IE, AR
$1,150,155.39
INTEREST RATES LAWSUIT
File Defendant Product Net Amount Start Date Country
L975-19 Desumvilla Banking $27,000.00 October 2019 Argentina
$27,000.00
Augustin and his global travels always in search for best products and best conditions talks again about his case. Now inspired by the recent article of the Huffpost called THE GOLDEN AGE OF WHITE COLLAR CRIME, where Michael Hobbs writes about how easy it is to commit white collar crimes nowadays and how it is hard to make justice as even the FBI or the CIA are lacking resources to operate.
Read the full article by Michael Hobbes here:
https://www.huffpost.com/highline/article/white-collar-crime/
Bring Civilisation Back TRUST by LEGroup
LEGroup is established enterprise with three locations: Florida, United States, Ireland, European Union, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. In 12 years of history, the company has generated over 200 million dollars on businesses in the United States and other countries, such as Libya, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Sint Marteen, Vietnam, Togo, Kenya, Italy, and the UAE.
This global experience combined with additional 15 years of the companies’ owner and founder Mr. Augustin T. O’Brien Caceres, LEGroup has experienced and witnessed all the dramatic changes that happened during the last decade of the 1000′ millennium and these first two decades of the years 2000, living this time in history called by experts in human sciences as a new Dark Age.
And why is he saying this? It is not because he is watching the news and reading books about it, it is because Augustin has lived in his own skin the problems of being a survivor of the past good times of civilization that have been abruptly damaged and turned into this globalized world we live that still has this façade of old times but do not exist in reality.
The case he explains in this video is when all these evil energies of globalization looted his company in 2018 for a period of 3 months until the landlords that own the production facilities of his products in the countries above attacked his company and robbed all his income through disgusting methods of slandering, defamation, fraud, and money laundering.
The cases, fully reported to: Polices, embassies, attorneys, everybody is aware and serviced with copies of all the reports and documents, and videos did the defendants pay or have been prosecuted? NOT YET.
In the particular case of the Looting that LEGroup has been suffering since 2018, the estimations of amounts embezzled and defrauded by the defendants are:
Rice Thailand: Valai Limphaisansakul: Contracts 2,265,120$ per year L907-19
Tuna Thailand: Yuchana Limnithithum: Contracts 6,156,000$ per year L906-19
Slate Brazil: Alexandre Almeida: Contracts 1,500,000$ per year L818-18
Cheese Wisconsin/Texas: Mike Burg / Jamey Williams: Contract L905-18 3,387,186$ per period.
Write us for further details at [email protected] such as copies of police reports, seven day demand letters, photographs, e-mails and you are welcome to join us.
AugusTV! BCB Trust LEGroup Foods Americain Allfalah Royal Grain American Milk and Maresole Tuna are registered under masterbrand LEGroup™ registered under TM # 4,648,676
__________________________________________________
LEGroup Industries, LLC – Americas
3400 Mac Intosh Road Unit E15
Foreign Trade Zone at Port Everglades, Holywood 33316
Florida, United States of America
www.LEGroupIndustries.net
Phone: +1(646)519-0070
__________________________________________________
LEGroup Operations Limited – Europe
Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park
Dubh Linn 17, Poblacht na h’Eireann
Republic of Ireland, European Union
LEGroupIndustries.simplesite.com/
Phone: +353(01) 894-1400
Fax: +353(01) 894-1401
__________________________________________________
LEGroup Operations UK Limited – United Kingdom
Arthur Street, Belfast City Centre, BT1 4GA
Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Fax: +44(0) 770 339-1458
Don’t miss the last videos of AugusTV!
You can place your contribution for the BCB Trust here:
https://paypal.me/getYourQuoteNow
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