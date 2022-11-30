Create New Account
Detox Your Pineal Gland. Wendy Myers ND, www.MyersDetox.com
EnergyMe333
FULL SHOW: Are Pineal Gland Calcification Rumors True? Top Tips to Detox Your Pineal Gland!    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MyDIG8c59es

https://FluorideAlert.org/

Wendy Myers, ND, FDN at MyersDetox.com is a naturopathic doctor, functional diagnostic nutritionist and author of the book Limitless Energy: How to Detox Toxic Metals to End Exhaustion and Chronic Fatigue. "Myers focus and interest is general detox, heavy metal detox, supplements and nutrition. She uses individualized targeted nutrient therapy program(s) to facilitate toxic metal and chemical detox, heal the adrenals and thyroid, regain energy and brain function and reverse and prevent disease." ~ www.MyersDetox.com



healthfluoridedetoxpinealwendy myers

