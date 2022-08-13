Chris Best, Substack Founder: China Using TikTok as a Data Stealing Trojan Horse | Joe Rogan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Rogan & Substack Founder Chris Best on China Using TikTok as a Data Stealing Trojan Horse"Not only does it have access to all your keystrokes. It has access to your microphone. It has access to all computers that you use even if you don't have TikTok on them.
What the F-! It's basically a Chinese data stealing application that's insanely addictive."