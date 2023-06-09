Create New Account
The Devil/Satan Is Like A Magnetic Field For Our Carnal Mind
10 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published 21 hours ago |

As usual I'm having issues recording: audio cuts out in part, but you can hear most of it.


The devil will deceive the whole world and most claiming to believe in God/Jesus and if possible, the very elect. Understand what it takes to stand with God to save our eternal soul.

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

