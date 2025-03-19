BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You’ve Been LIED TO! The Deep State Stole Your Money Since 1913!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 1 month ago

See for yourself that federal tax laws, from the very first one after the Sixteenth Amendment was supposedly ratified in 1913, did not make the vast majority of Americans liable to file and pay federal income taxes.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will dive deep into the historical legal record to show that, all along, the deception has been embedded in the definitions written by the Congressional lawyers. Those definitions have tricked you into making yourself a slave of the U.S. government, when all along you have been FREE!

With over 30 years of experience Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS’ deception, fear robbery and slavery. You can also be free when you visit our website at FreedomLawSchool.org.


Keywords
freedomincome taxirslawliability1913
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy