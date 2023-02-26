⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, February 26, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk directrion, the attacks, launched by the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Masiutovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region). In addition, the 6 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Pershotravnyovoye, Tabayevka, Sinkovka, Yagodnoye and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).





💥The enemy has lost up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 motor vehicles.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The AFU losses were 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsia self-propelled system and 1 D-20 howitzer.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by air strikes, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in the neutralisation of over 100 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 1 D-30 howitzer. 1 ordnance depot of the AFU 68th Chaser Infantry Brigade has been destroyed near Razliv (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have been launching fire strikes against the AFU units near Nikolskoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy lost more than 75 servicemen, 1 tank,1 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 armoured fighting vehicle and 2 pickup trucks. 1 munition depot of the AFU 102th Artillery Brigade has been destroyed near Primorskoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️In Kherson direction, as a result of the shelling the enemy losses were 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 motor vehicles and 3 D-30 howitzers.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 103 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 167 areas.





💥1 signal node of the AFU 110th Mechanised Infantry Brigade has been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). The AFU repair and maintenance base of weapons and military hardware has been destroyed near Starorayskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Russian air defence facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of the AFU near Golubovka (Kharkov region). In addition, 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Katerinovka (Kherson region), Chervonopopovka, Novovodyanoye and Pshenichnoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 390 airplanes, 211 helicopters, 3,243 unmanned aerial vehicles, 405 air defence missile systems, 8,042 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,045 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,222 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,556 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.