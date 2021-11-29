© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REVERSING MRNA & 5G DAMAGE W/ QUANTUM ENERGY & FREQUENCY - SCIENTISTS IAN MITCHELL & PHILIPP SAMOR
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • November 29, 2021
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/ (New solutions for reversing mRNA damage has been added - including Quantum Energy and Frequency)
Show Description: World's top scientists are working on remedies for reversing damage from the mRNA treatments, 5G and other WIFI technologies and more. Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp Samor share their promising technology and how it can help us at this critical time. They share several studies that prove the technology works and can be an important piece of the puzzle that people need to heal. Learn more about this exciting technology at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or on their private Telegram group: https://t.me/joinchat/TjMZYFfr8z6OldU3DxpGsA
Go to https://SarahWestall.com to see more links to this and the studies (please be patient, it's coming soon).
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care - Save 10% thru the end of November and if you buy a Foundation pack you will receive 1 month free of Dr. Glidden's program (a wonderful gift of health for Christmas)
See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Revelation 3 :11
Behold I come quickly, hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.
Bill Gates wants your crown. Don't let him take it.
Show Description: World's top scientists are working on remedies for reversing damage from the mRNA treatments, 5G and other WIFI technologies and more. Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp Samor share their promising technology and how it can help us at this critical time. They share several studies that prove the technology works and can be an important piece of the puzzle that people need to heal. Learn more about this exciting technology at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or on their private Telegram group: https://t.me/joinchat/TjMZYFfr8z6OldU3DxpGsA
Go to https://SarahWestall.com to see more links to this and the studies (please be patient, it's coming soon).
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care - Save 10% thru the end of November and if you buy a Foundation pack you will receive 1 month free of Dr. Glidden's program (a wonderful gift of health for Christmas)
See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Revelation 3 :11
Behold I come quickly, hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.
Bill Gates wants your crown. Don't let him take it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.