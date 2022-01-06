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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 01: January 06, 2022
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1083 views • January 06, 2022
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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One of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 45 marks the 17th week with 1 or 0 events, which happened 19 times for 2020 (14 for 2019). Twenty-eight of the 5-mag quakes marks the 11th week with 29 or fewer events in the last 14 weeks that happened zero times in the previous 9 weeks. And 271 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks first sub-300 value in a month since we passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star.
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Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected to intensify moving forward. Everyone is advised to join a strong survival group program to increase the chances of survival for everyone involved.
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Unvaxxed Aussies Told They Won’t Be Allowed to Exercise or Go to Work
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/unvaxxed-aussies-told-they-wont-be-allowed-to-exercise-or-go-to-work/
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Yale Tells Students They Cannot ‘Eat at Local Restaurants,’ Citing COVID Fears
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/yale-tells-students-they-cannot-eat-at-local-restaurants-citing-covid-fears/
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Kazakhstan Shuts Down Banks, Internet Amid Unrest That Threatens Bitcoin Mining, Hashrate
Submitted by Marv
https://news.bitcoin.com/kazakhstan-shuts-down-banks-internet-amid-unrest-that-threatens-bitcoin-mining-hashrate/
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Fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at city-run long-term care homes this week
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.cp24.com/news/fourth-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-administered-at-city-run-long-term-care-homes-this-week-1.5729684
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
One of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 45 marks the 17th week with 1 or 0 events, which happened 19 times for 2020 (14 for 2019). Twenty-eight of the 5-mag quakes marks the 11th week with 29 or fewer events in the last 14 weeks that happened zero times in the previous 9 weeks. And 271 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes marks first sub-300 value in a month since we passed behind the Sun relative to the Black Star.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected to intensify moving forward. Everyone is advised to join a strong survival group program to increase the chances of survival for everyone involved.
--
Unvaxxed Aussies Told They Won’t Be Allowed to Exercise or Go to Work
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/unvaxxed-aussies-told-they-wont-be-allowed-to-exercise-or-go-to-work/
--
Yale Tells Students They Cannot ‘Eat at Local Restaurants,’ Citing COVID Fears
Submitted by Richard
https://www.infowars.com/posts/yale-tells-students-they-cannot-eat-at-local-restaurants-citing-covid-fears/
--
Kazakhstan Shuts Down Banks, Internet Amid Unrest That Threatens Bitcoin Mining, Hashrate
Submitted by Marv
https://news.bitcoin.com/kazakhstan-shuts-down-banks-internet-amid-unrest-that-threatens-bitcoin-mining-hashrate/
--
Fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at city-run long-term care homes this week
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.cp24.com/news/fourth-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-administered-at-city-run-long-term-care-homes-this-week-1.5729684
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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