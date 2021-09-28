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CueTheMarines: 'Cure' = Problem - Reaction - Solution (Part 1) [28.09.2021]
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30 views • September 28, 2021
Note: Cryptocurrency like Bitcoin etc are a Satsans invention.
Follow the fucking money, did Judas also take the Blodmoney..?
"Judas Iscariot "Judah, man of Kerioth"; Aramaic: died c.?30 – c.?33 AD) was a disciple and one of the original Twelve Apostles of Jesus Christ.
According to all four canonical gospels, Judas betrayed Jesus to the Sanhedrin in the Garden of Gethsemane by kissing him and addressing him as "rabbi" to reveal his identity in the darkness to the crowd who had come to arrest him.
His name is often used synonymously with betrayal or treason."
BACKUP CHANNELS:
https://rumble.com/c/CtM
https://ugetube.com/@CueTheMarines
https://youtube.com/channel/UC2vSvb6F6SfJaXH0v5ASziQ
https://www.cuethemarines.com/videos
https://t.me/CtMVideos ( PROBLEM - PART I"
CueTheMarines - 1644 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/27C8ZsyRPetT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuethemarines/
TEXT 232521 to phone #801801 to DONATE OR:
https://www.cuethemarines.com/donate
https://www.donorbox.org/CtM
https://www.patreon.com/CueTheMarines
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CueTheMarines
https://www.paypal.me/CuetheMarines
https://cash.app/$CueTheMarines
Follow the fucking money, did Judas also take the Blodmoney..?
"Judas Iscariot "Judah, man of Kerioth"; Aramaic: died c.?30 – c.?33 AD) was a disciple and one of the original Twelve Apostles of Jesus Christ.
According to all four canonical gospels, Judas betrayed Jesus to the Sanhedrin in the Garden of Gethsemane by kissing him and addressing him as "rabbi" to reveal his identity in the darkness to the crowd who had come to arrest him.
His name is often used synonymously with betrayal or treason."
BACKUP CHANNELS:
https://rumble.com/c/CtM
https://ugetube.com/@CueTheMarines
https://youtube.com/channel/UC2vSvb6F6SfJaXH0v5ASziQ
https://www.cuethemarines.com/videos
https://t.me/CtMVideos ( PROBLEM - PART I"
CueTheMarines - 1644 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/27C8ZsyRPetT/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuethemarines/
TEXT 232521 to phone #801801 to DONATE OR:
https://www.cuethemarines.com/donate
https://www.donorbox.org/CtM
https://www.patreon.com/CueTheMarines
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CueTheMarines
https://www.paypal.me/CuetheMarines
https://cash.app/$CueTheMarines
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