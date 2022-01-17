© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Corrupt Hearts And Perverse Tongues - Proverbs 17:20 (NIV)
20 One whose heart is corrupt does not prosper;
one whose tongue is perverse falls into trouble.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The heart hosts the inner-self.
The tongue reveals the state of the heart.
Corruption of either, corrupts them both.
One cannot flourish with a corrupt heart or tongue.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8phrx6
#heart #corrupt #prosper #tongue #perverse #falls #trouble