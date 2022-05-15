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Cobalt Hell The Cobalt Hell documentary takes the viewer deep into the mine shafts of the Congo.
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250 views • May 15, 2022
Cobalt Hell
The Cobalt Hell documentary takes the viewer deep into the mine shafts of the Congo.
Where people extract cobalt ore by hand, it’s an exhausting and health-damaging trade. But cobalt mining is the livelihood for these people. They see no other way of earning a living. Cobalt is used to make lithium-ion batteries for smartphones and laptops. Cobalt will also purportedly help transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Men extract the cobalt ore from the pits while women and children wash and sort it. The money they earn is only enough to keep them fed and sheltered. Young Congolese agree to the work hoping to make enough money for university. This way, they will have a slight chance of leaving this life and helping their families.
The Cobalt Hell documentary takes the viewer deep into the mine shafts of the Congo.
Where people extract cobalt ore by hand, it’s an exhausting and health-damaging trade. But cobalt mining is the livelihood for these people. They see no other way of earning a living. Cobalt is used to make lithium-ion batteries for smartphones and laptops. Cobalt will also purportedly help transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
Men extract the cobalt ore from the pits while women and children wash and sort it. The money they earn is only enough to keep them fed and sheltered. Young Congolese agree to the work hoping to make enough money for university. This way, they will have a slight chance of leaving this life and helping their families.
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