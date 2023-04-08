Alex Jones & Donald Light - Undesired Direct Effects Of Pharmaceuticals

Donald Light - https://archive.ph/YdgC6



__



www.banned.video



For Educational & Informative Purposes Only Not Medical Advice Please Consult A Qualified Health Care Provider.







Recently i used an herb called St. Johns Wart to reverse a pharmaceutical "side effect" i had. I also used some other things that i will talk about in a future post.



I have found this to be highly accurate in my experience -



"Recent research shows these interactions result from the ability of St. John’s wort components to produce intestinal or hepatic enzymes that either remove drugs from the body or metabolize them to inactive forms." -

https://draxe.com/nutrition/st-johns-wort-uses/