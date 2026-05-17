Loosh-Fest On The Dark Side Of Reality: Etheric Vampires, Reptos And Immortals Stuffing Themselves

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SOURCES: Lotty Luxe "Through occult initiations and astral rituals, certain “living vampires” evolve into astral parasites, feeding not on blood but on life-force" https://t1p.de/ewjag
Lotty Luxe "Immortal vampires and mortal vampires are both astral beings with an immense amount of power." https://t1p.de/bls2g
Consciousness Awake "Etheric Vampires And The Beings In The Etheric Plane"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBUrSn3-tPg
Consciousness Awake "Sub-Earth Planes? / What Reptilians Eat In 4D"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90aBI9Mh4Vc
Astral Tourist "How to Grey Rock Gaslighting Energy Vampires ? (Astral Edition)"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjB3KGi6bG0
Quote: "Through occult initiations and astral rituals, certain “living vampires” evolve into astral parasites, feeding not on blood but on life-force, emotions, and spiritual vitality. These astral predators attach themselves to a host’s aura, siphoning energy in subtle ways—leaving behind exhaustion, anxiety, or even illness. They thrive in the unseen, manipulating the astral plane to draw strength from the vulnerable. Ancient and modern occult texts alike warn of this darker path: a life sustained through parasitism, where power is stolen rather than cultivated. To understand astral vampirism is to recognize that not all predators are physical—some exist in the shadows of spirit, feeding on what makes us alive."
REFERENCES:
Lotty Luxe: https://www.facebook.com/venusconjure/
Consciousness Awake: [email protected]
The Astral Tourist Website: https://www.theastraltourist.com
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1
"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
WATCH:
"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx
"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh
"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u
!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm
SEE ALSO:
Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA
Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg
Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik
Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw
Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0
Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820
Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM
Part 8 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT8vXTn34cA
CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:
"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8
"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: Reptilians Feast on Human Souls in the Lower Astral Plane. Part 3" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKF7oMnL6mg
"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc
"Confirmed: The Rapture is a Psy-Op" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G73fzb3EVz4
"Scripture Lies About The Rapture" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bO_-mdkmTwE