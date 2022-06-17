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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Foolish Progeny Are Ungodly Progeny.
Proverbs 17:25 (NIV).
25 A foolish son brings grief to his father
and bitterness to the mother who bore him.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The ungodly bring only grief and bitterness to their parents.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8e8j7s
#foolish #son #brings #grief #father #bitterness #mother #bore