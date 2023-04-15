"FLOODS: A WORD TO THE CITIES" - JUDGEMENT AGAINST GLOBAL CITIES

#FLOOD #CITY #WORLD

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Today's word: God will judge cities for being hotbeds of hidden sin and decadence. People do things behind closed doors thinking nobody sees, but God says He will wash cities clean and drive their inhabitants into disaster and calamity. There will be extensive damage to property and loss of life- these are "the distress of nations... the sea and waves, roaring." (Luke 21:25) It is time for all nations to repent of their defiance against the Lord of Hosts, we have come to the times where judgements will go to the heart of all who do not fear the Lord. Hear The Words Of The Lord.





Read this on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/25/flood-a-word-to-the-stans-pt-2-june-24-2019/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Send with PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected] On Paypal: *DO NOT* send your gift with "Purchase Protection", use *ONLY* the 'Friends and Family' option and please mention somewhere that it's a gift. Using purchase protection makes PayPal think I am a "Seller". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If outside the U.S.A. *do not* use PayPal, kindly email me for other options. Thank you for supporting my work and God bless! Paypal ------- [email protected] Thank you. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





ENDURANCE FAITH JESUS SECOND COMING LAST DAYS END TIMES FLOODS RAIN STORMS HURRICANE TORNADO TSUNAMI JUDGEMENT RIVER SEA TROPICAL STORMS CITIES DEN OF INIQUITY DECADENCE HIDDEN SIN DROWNING PROPERTY DAMAGE INSURANCE FEMA DISASTER RELIEF HUMANITARIAN CRISIS SEA SPOUTS GOD JESUS



