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Catholic: The devil is making you a sodomite by getting you to follow the Catholic Church
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57 views • November 07, 2021
In this video, we show thatthe Cathlic Church is one big sodomite colony, and if you are a part of this church if you are following the Pope. The Pope is a made up titular head of the Church, as Jesus NEVER made the pope His representative on Earth (it is NOT in the Bible).
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