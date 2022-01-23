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Klaus Schwab of the WEF talks to Ursula van der Leyen about digitization of the brain
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80 views • January 23, 2022
Dr. Evil, Klaus, discusses diabolical plans to digitize the brain with the female president of the EU. This woman was a the worst defense minister in the history of Germany but got appointed to be the President of Europe. Evil incarnate. How do you think this WOMAN would do up against an aphla male like Putin? This is one of the many reasons Europe is so screwed. Yeah, lets let woman make all the major decisions... No offense ladies but that's not the natural order of things. Anyone who opposes these bizarro world demons is an ally of mine.
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