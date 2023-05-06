US-Chilean blogger Gonzalo Lira arrested by Ukrainian Security Service

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The Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the arrest of Gonzalo Lira, a US-Chilean national living in Kharkov. He is accused of publicly supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine as well as discrediting Ukraine’s military leadership.
Mirrored - RT