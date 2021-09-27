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Genetic Vulnerability to Mental Health Disorders and How Nutritional Deficiencies May be an Indicator with James M. Greenblatt
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31 views • September 27, 2021
Can genetic testing help diagnose mental health disorders? Genetic and body chemistry testing may hold the key to diagnosis and treatment in many cases of eating disorders and various other conditions. Listen up to learn:
The deadliest mental health disorder
The goal of making patients believe they have a problem
How the current situation has affected those that suffer from eating disorders.
James M. Greenblatt, a Functional Psychiatrist, Orthomolecular Hall of Fame Inductee, Author, and Founder of Psychiatry Redefined, shares his vast experience treating and diagnosing mental health disorders.
Eating disorders like bulimia and anorexia are some of the harshest and most devious illnesses in the realm of mental health. Sadly, they can be challenging to treat and even harder to diagnose or show a tendency towards.
Since anorexia is a brain-based illness, it has been firmly proven to be caused by genetics and issues in brain chemistry, rather than how it used to be blamed on one's surroundings or upbringing. Fortunately, this revolution in understanding allows for a gain in efficacy in the treatment and even more so in proper diagnosis, helping to avoid any tragic circumstances.
To learn more, visit https://www.jamesgreenblattmd.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
The deadliest mental health disorder
The goal of making patients believe they have a problem
How the current situation has affected those that suffer from eating disorders.
James M. Greenblatt, a Functional Psychiatrist, Orthomolecular Hall of Fame Inductee, Author, and Founder of Psychiatry Redefined, shares his vast experience treating and diagnosing mental health disorders.
Eating disorders like bulimia and anorexia are some of the harshest and most devious illnesses in the realm of mental health. Sadly, they can be challenging to treat and even harder to diagnose or show a tendency towards.
Since anorexia is a brain-based illness, it has been firmly proven to be caused by genetics and issues in brain chemistry, rather than how it used to be blamed on one's surroundings or upbringing. Fortunately, this revolution in understanding allows for a gain in efficacy in the treatment and even more so in proper diagnosis, helping to avoid any tragic circumstances.
To learn more, visit https://www.jamesgreenblattmd.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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