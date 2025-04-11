Big Price Increases Coming to American Shoppers in Three Weeks

U.S. retailers are warning that consumers will feel the pinch of Trump’s global tariff war by the end of April. Fresh produce, wine, bicycles, and household goods will be hit first as importers adjust to new tariffs of up to 125%. Target and Walmart are seeing stockpiling already, while wine sellers warn prices could surge by 60% or more. The Federal Reserve predicts inflation could spike to 4%, and JPMorgan and BlackRock say a recession may already be underway. The tariff war with China is escalating fast, with Beijing imposing its own 125% retaliatory tariffs starting April 12.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/11/25





