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Race War Propaganda: New Documentary Series on White People Dubbed ‘Racist’
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52 views • February 11, 2022
Promising to “give white America a black eye,” the documentary ‘Everything’s Gonna be All White’ premieres this Friday, but outraged commentators have already slammed its trailer as “racist anti-white propaganda.”
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-documentary-series-on-white-people-dubbed-racist/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-documentary-series-on-white-people-dubbed-racist/
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