Date: Mar. 23, 2026. Lesson 56-2026. Title: Guarded Words and the Excuses of the Sluggard

Proverbs 22:12–13 contrasts God’s watchful protection with human avoidance of responsibility. The eyes of the Lord preserve knowledge, ensuring that truth stands while deceit is overturned. Yet the sluggard invents danger to justify inaction, claiming threats that keep him from doing what is right. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how God upholds truth, why excuses reveal the heart, and how laziness disguises itself to avoid effort and obedience.

Lesson 56-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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