【Ukraine Rescue】The Belgian Prime Minister Was the First Head of State To Be Interviewed by the NFSC

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/12/2022 On the historic moment when the Belgian Prime Minister was the first head of state to be interviewed by the NFSC, Nicole says: “This is just the beginning and many countries will follow suit; it will send a very strong and encouraging message to the 1.4 billion Chinese people who are still inside the belly of the Communist Party beast.